Centre insists on Aarey land for Mumbai metro work

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: A fresh round of tussle has broken out between the Maharashtra government and the Centre over the latter’s refusal to hand over a parcel of land under its control for constructing a shed for the Mumbai Metro.

The Union Ministry for Housing and Urban Affairs wrote to Maharashtra chief secretary stating that the state should develop the Metro Line-3 shed at Aarey Colony only. Earlier, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in the state had changed the site of proposed shed from Aarey to Kanjur Marg after protests by environmentalists, Shiv Sena activits and public who feared damage to the local ecology as the area has thick greenery.

The Centre has stated that it would not be feasible to develop the car shed at Kanjur Marg owing to operational difficulties, and financial and legal issues. “Relocation of the shed from Aarey to Kanjur Marg will cause major escalations of the cost, infrastructure and impact, and therefore a decision should taken duly considering long term viability and sustainability,” read the letter. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had earlier alleged the Centre was not cooperating with the state by handing over the Kanjur Marg land.