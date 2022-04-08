STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Former Haryana Minister Nirmal Singh joins AAP along with his daughter and son

Four-time MLA and former Haryana minister Nirmal Singh joined the Aam Aadmi Party, along with his daughter and son.

Published: 08th April 2022 01:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2022 01:27 AM   |  A+A-

AAP Logo

AAP (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Four-time MLA and former Haryana minister Nirmal Singh joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), along with his daughter and son, on Thursday.

Singh also merged with the AAP his Haryana Democratic Front (HDF), which he had floated in 2019 after ending his 45-year association with the Congress.

AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Minister Arvind Kejriwal inducted Singh, his daughter Chitra Sarwara and son Udayveer Singh into the party at his residence.

Welcoming them into his party, Kejriwal said in a statement, "We all will work together for the progress of Haryana and the whole country."

While Singh, who joined the Youth Congress in 1974, held various positions in the party in Haryana before quitting it, his daughter Chitra Sarwara, a former volleyball player, served as the All India Mahila Congress general secretary.

"Nirmal Singh, a four-time MLA, was in Congress for 45 years. He is known as a firebrand leader in the entire Haryana region," AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Gupta and in-charge of the party's political affairs in Haryana told reporters later at a press conference.

Former Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee president Ashok Tanwar, who joined the AAP earlier this week, said the Arvind Kejriwal-led party will gain strength in Haryana with Singh joining it.

"He is a very senior leader. He has a very long political career. With his joining, Arvind Kejriwal's AAP and its issues will certainly gain strength in Haryana," Tanwar told the press conference.

Singh said that he decided to merge his Haryana Democratic Front with the AAP and join the party after being inspired by Kejriwal's policies and his model of governance.

"We will work hard to make Kejriwal ji's dream come true. We will work for the common people and the poor with integrity and live up to their expectations,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Haryana Nirmal Singh AAP
India Matters
A health worker prepares to administer the Covishield vaccine to a woman at a government hospital. (File Photo | AP)
Kerala post-graduate student dies after taking Covishield; parents move HC seeking justice
Karnataka forest minister Umesh Katti at the meeting with residents and farmers in Madikeri (Photo | Express)
Four tigers on prowl across villages of South Kodagu, confirms Karnataka forest minister
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Post police raids on pubs, IT firms in Hyderabad sack eight employees for consuming drugs
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Filling form a challenge for CUET applicants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp