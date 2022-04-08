STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Government of 'new India' afraid of truth: Rahul on protesters stripped in police custody in MP

In Madhya Pradesh, local journalist Kanishk Tewari and a few activists who were protesting against the arrest of Neeraj Kunder, director of Indravati Drama School, were detained and forced to strip.

Published: 08th April 2022 07:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2022 07:07 PM   |  A+A-

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | EPS)

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Friday attacked the BJP over the detention of a journalist and some activists protesting against an artiste's arrest and later forcing them to strip down to their undergarments while in police custody in Madhya Pradesh, claiming the government of 'new India' is afraid of the truth.

"The fourth pillar of democracy disrobed in the lockup! Either sit in the lap of the government and sing their praises, or go to jail," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi, sharing a screenshot of a media report.

The government of 'New India' is afraid of the truth, he added.

In Madhya Pradesh, local journalist Kanishk Tewari and a few activists who were protesting against the arrest of Neeraj Kunder, director of Indravati Drama School, were detained and forced to strip down to their undergarments while in police custody in Sidhi district on April 2.

After the photos of the detained persons in undergarments went viral on social media, two local police officials were transferred.

Police claimed that the journalist was arrested along with others as he had also joined them to stage a protest "in an unauthorised manner" in front of the Kotwali police station against the arrest of Kunder.

The Editors Guild of India, however, said Tewari was covering the protest against the arrest of the theatre artist who had allegedly made some indecent remarks against a BJP MLA and his son.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi BJP Kanishk Tewari
India Matters
A health worker prepares to administer the Covishield vaccine to a woman at a government hospital. (File Photo | AP)
Kerala post-graduate student dies after taking Covishield; parents move HC seeking justice
Karnataka forest minister Umesh Katti at the meeting with residents and farmers in Madikeri (Photo | Express)
Four tigers on prowl across villages of South Kodagu, confirms Karnataka forest minister
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Post police raids on pubs, IT firms in Hyderabad sack eight employees for consuming drugs
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Filling form a challenge for CUET applicants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp