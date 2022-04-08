Jharkhand HC issues notice to CM Hemant Soren for holding mining lease

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: The Jharkhand High Court on Friday, issued notice to Chief Minister Hemant Soren, in a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed against him, for holding a mining lease in Angara block in Ranchi when he himself holds the mining portfolio.

The PIL was filed by Shiv Shankar Sharma, seeking a probe into how Soren, despite being in charge of the mining department, misused his official position to obtain a mining lease.

According to Advocate Rajiv Kumar, the petitioner’s advocate, the court issued notice to the Chief Minister asking how and under what circumstances he misused his official position.

“Chief Justice Dr Ravi Ranjan and Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad while hearing the PIL termed it “a serious matter” and ordered to issue a notice to Chief Minister Hemant Soren, asking to file an affidavit in this regard. The State Government will also have to file an affidavit separately in the matter,” said the advocate. During the hearing, the court observed that it seems ‘all is not well’ in the mining department, he added.

According to the PIL filed in Jharkhand HC, Soren obtained a lease of 0.88 acre area at Angara block in Ranchi and a ‘Letter of Intent’ was issued by Ranchi District Mining Office on June 16, 2021. The petition further added that on September 9, Soren applied for environmental clearance of the said mine and by September 18, the clearance was given by the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority.

Meanwhile, advocate Rajeev Kumar filing an interlocutory application (IA) in the case, sought to ensure his safety as he had been threatened for filing the petition. After the petition was filed, Kumar allegedly was called by Ranchi Deputy Commissioner Chhavi Ranjan at his official residence and threatened him of dire consequences.

According to Advocate Rajiv Kumar, the State Government has also been asked to file an affidavit in this regard.