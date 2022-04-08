Mantras to be played in Uttar Pradesh jails for 'spiritual healing' of inmates

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

Lucknow: In a bid to reduce mental stress and ensure the ‘spiritual healing’ of the prisoners, mantras such as 'Gayatri mantra' and 'Mahamrityunjaya mahamantra ' will be played on the premises of jails across Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi Adityanath-led government announced here on Friday.

Issuing the instructions to prison authorities across the state, UP Jail Minister Dharmveer Prajapati asked them to play the mantras after morning prayers as the holy chants would help reduce the inmates' stress and improve the atmosphere inside jails.

Besides, the state government also banned use of plastic bottles and accessories in the Jail premises.

"India is a country of believers. I believe that recitation of mantra, prayers, katha (spiritual stories) purifies and sanctifies the atmosphere. I have directed the jail authorities across the state to play "Gayatri mantra" or "Mahamrityunjaya jaap" after morning prayers. The government believes that prisoners will benefit from the recitations. They will realize the mistake which landed them in jail," said the minister.

He added that the intent behind the playing of sacred chants was to turn the prisoners into better citizens. “The government will also try to organise spiritual programmes on the jail premises from time to time," added the minister."

In another order, the state government banned plastic bottles and plastic goods inside jails. The UP Government has also ordered to introduce a virtual system of meeting prisoners in jail. Uttar Pradesh, the country's most populous state, had the highest number – 1.06 lakh -- jail inmates, says National Crime Records Bureau's (NCRB's) annual 'Prison Statistics India 2020'.

Earlier on Wednesday, 135 prisoners, locked up for a long time due to non-payment of fines, were released from various jails of the state. The Minister concerned also asked the authorities concerned to issue a toll free number for registering complaints related to the Prisons Department. The UP Government has also ordered an online system of meeting prisoners in jail instead of the offline system.

Instructions have also been given for a better system of vocational training to the prisoners, so that the prisoners would be able to make good quality products that would fetch good prices in the market. As per information, orders have also been given to promote the use of pottery made by the prisoners in the prison department.