STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Meghalaya High Court asks state government to seek funds from Centre for roads

The Meghalaya High Court has suggested to the state government to approach the Centre for sanction for construction of a road in East Garo Hills district.

Published: 08th April 2022 10:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2022 10:49 PM   |  A+A-

Gavel

For representation purposes

By PTI

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya High Court has suggested to the state government to approach the Centre for sanction for construction of a road in East Garo Hills district.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee hearing a PIL on Thursday said the state could approach the relevant union ministry for an in-principle sanction for the construction of the road, the absence of which is creating a lot of suffering for the local people.

“In the event the Union declines to release funds for such purpose, the Union may be impleaded and the reasons for declining the proposal may be ascertained. In the event an in principle approval is obtained, an abstract of costs should be prepared within two weeks and submitted,so that the work in such regard can be commenced at the earliest and without undue delay," it said.

During the hearing, the counsel representing the state had informed the court that the funds for such roads are sanctioned and provided by the Centre through the rural development ministry.

The counsel for the state also said an abstract of the expenses required for the construction of such roads was submitted in 2018 but was returned by the office of the PWD (Roads) chief engineer to its executive engineer on the ground that the scheme could not be processed due to financial constraints.

The PIL was filed by an individual Arnold G Momin, a resident of Jakopgre.

Momin in his petition submitted that there is no proper road between Chiminmingre and Kakwa Duragre and hundreds of villagers in the area face daily difficulties in commuting.

It appeared that a road had been recently constructed upon due sanction being obtained covering approximately 3.674 km between Chiminmingre and Kakwa Songgitcham, but a section is incomplete as a bridge is required across a river, but none has been built and the state said no sanction was for the accorded for it.

The petition said a proper road needs to be constructed between Jakopgre and Kakwa Duragre via Rongrekgre, a distance of about 7.70 km.

According to the petitioner, residents of villages in and around Kakwa Duragre who require to regularly travel to Jakopgre or to Cheminmingre have only a kutcha road and at least one section where a river has to be crossed.

During the rainy season it is dangerous to try and cross the river and the condition of the existing kutcha road deteriorated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Meghalaya High Court Meghalaya HC Meghalaya
India Matters
Patients infected with black fungus are treated at the Mucormycosis ward of a government hospital in Ahmedabad. (File Photo | AP)
Cow dung, stubble burning likely cause of black fungus during pandemic: Study
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
FBI in India to probe Bitcoin scam?
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
Chennai: IT firm CEO rewards colleagues' loyalty with BMW cars worth Rs 1 crore each
Representational Image
Cyber fraud: Retired bank manager loses Rs 3 lakh in 9 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp