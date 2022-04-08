STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

MSRTC agitation: FIR against 107 for protest outside NCP chief Sharad Pawar's residence

The FIR has been registered against 107 persons at Gamdevi police station of South Mumbai, among 23 of the accused are women, the official said.

Published: 08th April 2022 10:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2022 10:16 PM   |  A+A-

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Mumbai police have registered an FIR against 107 persons for rioting and conspiracy, following the protest outside NCP president Sharad Pawar's residence Silver Oak in south Mumbai on Friday, an official said.

Over a hundred striking workers of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) staged an angry protest, accusing the veteran leader of not doing anything to help them.

The FIR has been registered against 107 persons at Gamdevi police station of South Mumbai, among 23 of the accused are women, the official said.

The accused persons include leaders of state transport employees, workers and others, he said.

The police suspect a larger conspiracy behind the protest and are investigating the role of persons involved in the agitation, the official said.

Meanwhile, state Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray reached Pawar's residence Silver Oak, within 10 minutes of learning about the incident, an NCP officebearer said.

"He was with Pawar for nearly an hour, after which the senior leader left for his prescheduled engagements," the officebearer said.

There was no confirmation from the Shiv Sena and NCP on Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's phone call to Pawar.

Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis and state Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat condemned the incident.

"The incident outside Pawar's residence is wrong by all means. Irrespective of the party a leader belongs to, such agitations cannot be supported in any way. I strongly condemn the incident," the BJP leader said.

"MSRTC workers have been protesting for over five months. Their demands and woes should be heard and addressed in a proper way and on a proper platform, is what I expect," he said.

Congress leader Thorat demanded strict action against persons who instigated the MSRTC employees to stage the angry protest.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MSRTC MSRTC Agitation MSRTC Protests
India Matters
Patients infected with black fungus are treated at the Mucormycosis ward of a government hospital in Ahmedabad. (File Photo | AP)
Cow dung, stubble burning likely cause of black fungus during pandemic: Study
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
FBI in India to probe Bitcoin scam?
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
Chennai: IT firm CEO rewards colleagues' loyalty with BMW cars worth Rs 1 crore each
Representational Image
Cyber fraud: Retired bank manager loses Rs 3 lakh in 9 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp