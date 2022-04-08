STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nepalese national killed, 13 other passengers injured in road accident in Agra

A Nepalese national was killed and 13 other people were injured after the minibus in which they were travelling rammed into a culvert on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway.

Published: 08th April 2022 09:36 PM

By PTI

AGRA: A Nepalese national was killed and 13 other people were injured after the minibus in which they were travelling rammed into a culvert on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway here in the early hours of Friday, police said.

The incident occurred under Fatehabad police station area after the driver fell asleep at the wheel.

Most of the injured passengers are also Nepalese nationals, they said.

Inspector Alok Kumar Singh, Fatehabad Police Station, told PTI, "A 35-seater minibus carrying passengers from Nepal to Jaipur rammed into a culvert on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway after the driver fell asleep at the wheel. The incident occurred around 3:30 am."

"In the accident, one person was killed and 13 others were injured. The deceased has been identified as Suraj, son of Tej Bahadur, a resident of Nepal. He worked in Jaipur," he said.

"Eight passengers, who were seriously injured, were hospitalised. Others, who sustained minor injuries, proceeded on their onward journey. The family members of the injured have been informed," Singh said.

