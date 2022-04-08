STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NIA conducts searches in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab in FICN and gold seizure case at IGI Airport

The NIA conducted searches in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr and Punjab's Ludhiana in a case related to the seizure of FICN and gold at the IGI Airport.

Published: 08th April 2022 12:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2022 12:40 AM   |  A+A-

National Investigation Agency

National Investigation Agency officials (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The NIA on Thursday conducted searches in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr and Punjab's Ludhiana in a case related to the seizure of Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) and gold at the IGI Airport.

Fake currency notes having a face value of Rs 10 lakh and 175 gm of gold worth around Rs 8.5 lakh were seized at Terminal-3 of the IGI Airport in Delhi by Customs officials from accused Mohammad Shahjan in January.

The searches were conducted at premises of Shahjan, a resident of Bulandshahr, and his associates, who are members of a syndicate involved in smuggling and circulation of FICN from Dubai to India, an official spokesperson said in a statement.

During the searches, mobile phones, laptops, other digital devices and many incriminating documents were seized, the spokesperson said, adding that further investigation in the case continues.

