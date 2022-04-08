Opposition accuses Centre  of running away from discussions on price rise in Parliament

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Opposition on Thursday accused the Central government of running away from discussions on price rise in Parliament and cited that as the main reason for adjourning both the Houses sine die a day in advance, even though legislative business was pending.

The budget session had begun on January 31, with the address of President Ram Nath Kovind to the joint sitting of both the Houses, followed by the budget. The session recommenced on March 14 after a break. It was scheduled to run till April 8.

The Opposition has been pressing for discussion on price rise in Parliament, leading to adjournments. Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said the government had promised the Lok Sabha Business Advisory Committee that time will be allocated for a discussion on price rise, before the sudden adjournment.

Other MPs also protested in Parliament over price rise and the government’s refusal to discuss it on the floor of the House. “Parliament has been closed, even though they (government) had given time till Friday. We feel the government is not keen to resolve the problems of the poor, unemployed and farmers. The government is not ready for a discussion and ended Parliament ahead of schedule,” Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge said.

CPI MP Binoy Viswam said the Upper House witnessed unhappy scnenes due to the arrogance of the government. “They were frightened to discuss price rise, but eager to pass the CRPC Identification Bill. ‘Amrith kaal’is becoming ‘vinaash kall!” he tweeted. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said that the Opposition had requested that the session be closed April 7.