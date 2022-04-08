STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rape convict Narayan Sai booked on Gujarat HC directive for producing fake documents to get bail

Narayan Sai, son of jailed godman Asaram, is currently lodged in a Surat jail for repeatedly sexually assaulting a woman at his father's ashram between 2002 and 2005.

Published: 08th April 2022 09:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2022 09:44 PM   |  A+A-

Rape convict Narayan Sai

Rape convict Narayan Sai (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: As directed by the Gujarat High Court following an inquiry, a non-cognizable (NC) complaint was lodged against imprisoned rape convict Narayan Sai for producing fake health certificates of his mother to obtain temporary bail last month.

On the direction of the division bench of Justices Sonia Gokani and Mauna Bhatt, the Sola police on Thursday lodged an NC complaint against Sai under IPC sections 193 for fabricating and submitting false evidence in the court and 120(b) for criminal conspiracy.

"After receiving an application from the deputy registrar of the High Court, we have lodged an NC complaint against Sai and started the process to acquire permission from the court to begin probe," Assistant Commissioner of Police GS Syan said.

Sai, son of jailed godman Asaram, is currently lodged in a Surat jail for repeatedly sexually assaulting a woman at his father's ashram between 2002 and 2005.

As per the complaint, Sai had applied for temporary bail ahead of Holi last month claiming his mother was critical and had been hospitalised in Bharuch.

However, after going through the health certificates of his mother Laxmidevi, the court had decided to verify them and had asked the Bharuch district Superintendent of Police to conduct an inquiry.

The probe of SP Rajendrasinh Chudasama found that Sai's accomplice had forged the health certificates to show that Sai's mother was on ventilator support at Palmland Hospital.

The SP's probe revealed that one health certificate was totally forged and made from an original one while some lines, to create an impression that Laxmidevi was serious, were inserted in an original certificate issued by the doctor earlier.

Upon learning about the forgery by the applicant, the bench directed the deputy registrar JN Martins to lodge a complaint against Sai.

Asaram is also behind bars in Rajasthan in a rape case.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narayan Sai Gujarat HC Gujarat High court Gujarat
India Matters
Patients infected with black fungus are treated at the Mucormycosis ward of a government hospital in Ahmedabad. (File Photo | AP)
Cow dung, stubble burning likely cause of black fungus during pandemic: Study
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
FBI in India to probe Bitcoin scam?
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
Chennai: IT firm CEO rewards colleagues' loyalty with BMW cars worth Rs 1 crore each
Representational Image
Cyber fraud: Retired bank manager loses Rs 3 lakh in 9 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp