Rape convict Narayan Sai booked on Gujarat HC directive for producing fake documents to get bail

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: As directed by the Gujarat High Court following an inquiry, a non-cognizable (NC) complaint was lodged against imprisoned rape convict Narayan Sai for producing fake health certificates of his mother to obtain temporary bail last month.

On the direction of the division bench of Justices Sonia Gokani and Mauna Bhatt, the Sola police on Thursday lodged an NC complaint against Sai under IPC sections 193 for fabricating and submitting false evidence in the court and 120(b) for criminal conspiracy.

"After receiving an application from the deputy registrar of the High Court, we have lodged an NC complaint against Sai and started the process to acquire permission from the court to begin probe," Assistant Commissioner of Police GS Syan said.

Sai, son of jailed godman Asaram, is currently lodged in a Surat jail for repeatedly sexually assaulting a woman at his father's ashram between 2002 and 2005.

As per the complaint, Sai had applied for temporary bail ahead of Holi last month claiming his mother was critical and had been hospitalised in Bharuch.

However, after going through the health certificates of his mother Laxmidevi, the court had decided to verify them and had asked the Bharuch district Superintendent of Police to conduct an inquiry.

The probe of SP Rajendrasinh Chudasama found that Sai's accomplice had forged the health certificates to show that Sai's mother was on ventilator support at Palmland Hospital.

The SP's probe revealed that one health certificate was totally forged and made from an original one while some lines, to create an impression that Laxmidevi was serious, were inserted in an original certificate issued by the doctor earlier.

Upon learning about the forgery by the applicant, the bench directed the deputy registrar JN Martins to lodge a complaint against Sai.

Asaram is also behind bars in Rajasthan in a rape case.