Vikrant fund collection: BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, son Neil summoned by police on Saturday

Kirit Somaiya and Neil Somaiya has been asked to remain present before the investigating officer in Trombay police station.

Published: 08th April 2022 11:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2022 11:54 PM   |  A+A-

Former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya

Former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: BJP leader Kirit Somaiya and his son Neil Somaiya have been summoned on Saturday to join the probe in a case lodged in connection with collection of funds to turn aircraft carrier Vikrant into a museum, a police official said.

The father-son duo has been asked to remain present before the investigating officer in Trombay police station, he said.

"Police had gone to issue summons to them at their home in Mulund East, but it was locked," he added.

