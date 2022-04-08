STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

WHO's supply suspension of Covaxin not to impact travel of people: MEA

Arindam Bagchi said the issue was something to do with certain processes and manufacturer of Covaxin and the WHO are looking into the matter.

Published: 08th April 2022 01:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2022 01:39 AM   |  A+A-

A health official shows Covaxin dose.

A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Days after the WHO suspended the supply of Covaxin through UN procurement agencies, India on Thursday said the move would not impact travel by people who have taken the vaccine.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the efficacy of the vaccine is not in question and that the decision by the World Health Organization (WHO) should not be a cause for worry at all.

"I certainly do not think there should be any impact at all on people who have taken Covaxin. It is a safe vaccine. In terms of their travel, it continues to be recognised under the EUL (emergency use authorisation) of WHO," he said.

Bagchi was replying to questions on the WHO's decision.

"Various countries have already accepted it. We have also had mutual recognition of vaccination certificate arrangements with various countries," Bagchi said.

He said the issue was something to do with certain processes and manufacturer of Covaxin and the WHO are looking into the matter.

Bagchi said his understanding was that the efficacy of the vaccine was not in question and there is something about process issues that are being worked out by the company and the WHO.

A statement issued by WHO on Saturday said the suspension is in response to the outcomes of its post-EUL (emergency use authorisation) inspection and the need to conduct process and facility upgrades to address recently identified GMP (good manufacturing practice) deficiencies.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
WHO Covaxin MEA Coronavirus Latest Updates COVID 19 Coronavirus Updates Coronavirus Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak COVID 19 Pandemic
India Matters
A health worker prepares to administer the Covishield vaccine to a woman at a government hospital. (File Photo | AP)
Kerala post-graduate student dies after taking Covishield; parents move HC seeking justice
Karnataka forest minister Umesh Katti at the meeting with residents and farmers in Madikeri (Photo | Express)
Four tigers on prowl across villages of South Kodagu, confirms Karnataka forest minister
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Post police raids on pubs, IT firms in Hyderabad sack eight employees for consuming drugs
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Filling form a challenge for CUET applicants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp