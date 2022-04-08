Will visit Gujarat on Monday to see what work BJP has done in education sector: Sisodia

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia on Friday said he will visit Gujarat on April 11 to see what work has been done by the BJP government as he hit out at its Education Minister Jitu Vaghani for his recent remarks that people who do not like schools there should go to any other state.

Addressing a press conference here at the party headquarters, Sisodia, who is Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister, hoped that the Gujarat government would have done "some good work" to improve the quality of education in the state.

"I want to see what work they have done in education (sector) in 27 years. I will go to Gujarat to see schools in the state next Monday. I am completely hopeful they must have done some work," Sisodia, who is also Delhi's Education Minister, told the reporters.

"If they have not done anything, the people of Gujarat have already made up their mind to give their mandate to the AAP and its national convenor Arvind Kejriwal (in the upcoming assembly elections).

He will do it (improve quality of education)," he added.

Vaghani had on Wednesday said those who do not like the school education in Gujarat should collect their children's certificates and go to whichever state or country they like, instead of criticising the state where they have lived and grown up.

In an apparent attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for its criticism about the quality of government schools in the state, Vaghani had also said the people who lived and grew up in Gujarat now find other states better in terms of school education.

Facing flak for his remarks over the education system in Gujarat, the BJP leader, however, said on Thursday that he has respect for the state and its people, and asserted his comments were targeted at those who want to spread "anarchy and disorder".

"There was an arrogance in his statement," Sisodia charged.