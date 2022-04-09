STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP government has broken all records of misuse of power in Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council polls: Akhilesh Yadav

Voting for the Legislative Council seats from the local authority constituencies was held in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday.

Published: 09th April 2022 08:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2022 08:08 PM   |  A+A-

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav alleged on Saturday that the "double-engine" government of the BJP has broken all records of misuse of power in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council polls.

Voting for the Legislative Council seats from the local authority constituencies was held in the state on Saturday.

In a statement issued by the SP headquarters, Yadav said, "The BJP has crushed democracy with the power of double engine and abandoned all moral and democratic beliefs in order to forcibly get a majority in the Legislative Council."

Alleging that Block Development Council, Pradhan and Zila Panchayat members were stopped from voting at different places, he said serious complaints of power-protected BJP men capturing booths at various polling stations with the help of the government machinery and getting votes polled in favour of the BJP candidates by bullying the voters were received.

Stressing that the chief election commissioner was informed well in advance about the "BJP designs" yet no action was taken, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said due to this, the credibility of the election process is being questioned.

"The SP believes in democracy and we are grateful to all the voters for voting in favour of the party candidates in these polls," he said, adding that his party's fight against the arrogance of power will continue.

Yadav alleged different kinds of irregularities during voting in Sultanpur, Amethi, Deoria-Kushinagar, Kaushambi, Amroha, Etawah-Farrukhabad, Sant Kabirnagar and Siddharthnagar.

He alleged that with the connivance of the BJP government and the administration, the democratic system has completely collapsed in the Legislative Council polls.

