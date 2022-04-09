Cops plan 24x7 CCTV watch in J&K to foil terror strikes

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir Police are planning to cover the entire Union Territory under 24x7 CCTV surveillance to ensure efficient law and order and foil militant attacks. These high-resolution CCTVs would be capable of detecting crowds, defining the number of persons in the crowd and identifying their gender, among others.

The development comes in the wake of recent targeted attacks on migrant workers and civilians by militants. The police headquarters has floated tenders for CCTV surveillance system worth `57 crore. These cameras will also have capabilities such as automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) and facial recognition.

“The CCTV cameras will assist in achieving a 24x7 eye on the ground, identifying and nabbing anti-national elements and criminals, creating a centralised database of criminals and most-wanted,” the police said. In Kashmir, CCTV surveillance would be set up at 43 sites while in Jammu, it will be installed at 119 sites.