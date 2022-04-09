STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Goa CM inducts three more ministers; MGP's Dhavalikar figures in list 

Sawant had taken oath as the chief minister along with eight other ministers on March 28 in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, leaving three ministerial berths vacant at that time.

Published: 09th April 2022 01:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2022 01:06 PM   |  A+A-

Pramod Sawant takes oath as Goa Chief Minister for the 2nd consecutive term on Monday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)

By PTI

PANAJI: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday expanded his cabinet by inducting three more MLAs as ministers, including Sudin Dhavalikar, who belongs to the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP).

Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai administered the oath of office to the three new ministers.

Apart from Dhavalikar of the MGP, two BJP MLAs - Nilkant Halarnkar and Subhash Faldesai - took oath.

The swearing-in ceremony was held at the Raj Bhavan.

Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant was present along with other members of the cabinet.

Sawant had taken oath as the chief minister along with eight other ministers on March 28 in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, leaving three ministerial berths vacant at that time.

With the addition of three, there are now 12 members in his cabinet, including Sawant himself.

Dhavalikar was a minister in the Manohar Parrikar-led as well as Sawant-led governments between 2017 till 2019 before he was dropped from the cabinet ahead of the last Lok Sabha polls.

Halarnkar was minister in the erstwhile Congress-led governments and had shifted his political affiliation to the BJP in 2019 along with nine other MLAs.

Faldesai became a minister for the first time.

In the recently concluded elections in Goa, the BJP won 20 seats, one short of the majority in the 40-member House.

Three independent MLAs and two legislators of the MGP had extended their support to the BJP.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Goa Pramod Sawant Sudin Dhavalikar
India Matters
Patients infected with black fungus are treated at the Mucormycosis ward of a government hospital in Ahmedabad. (File Photo | AP)
Cow dung, stubble burning likely cause of black fungus during pandemic: Study
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
FBI in India to probe Bitcoin scam?
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
Chennai: IT firm CEO rewards colleagues' loyalty with BMW cars worth Rs 1 crore each
Representational Image
Cyber fraud: Retired bank manager loses Rs 3 lakh in 9 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp