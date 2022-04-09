STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Gujarat detects its first case of Omicron's sub-variant XE as Mumbai man tests positive in Vadodara

XE, the latest mutant of Omicron may be more transmissible than the previous ones, the World Health Organization has said.

Published: 09th April 2022 12:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2022 12:38 PM   |  A+A-

COVID testing

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat reported its first case of XE, a sub-variant of Omicron, after a man from Mumbai tested positive for COVID-19 during his visit to Vadodara, an official said on Saturday.

The man had tested positive for the infection last month and later returned to Mumbai.

But the report about detection of the XE sub-variant in him was received on Friday, he said, adding that the man's current status is not known to the authorities in Vadodara.

XE, the latest mutant of Omicron may be more transmissible than the previous ones, the World Health Organization has said.

"A man from Santa Cruz in Mumbai, had tested positive for COVID-19 on March 12 during his visit to Vadodara. His wife was accompanying him," Medical Officer of Health, Vadodara Municipal Corporation, Devesh Patel said.

As per the results of his sample's genome sequencing received yesterday, he is found to have been infected with the new mutant XE, a sub-variant of Omicron, he said.

The man had visited Vadodara due to some work and stayed at a hotel.

After developing fever, he got himself tested for COVID-19 at a private lab, the result of which came positive, Patel said.

"He was found positive on March 12. His sample was sent for genome sequencing. As per the result, declared yesterday, he was found infected with a new mutant XE variant," he said.

"He had provided local address of his relatives for his sample. He had returned to Mumbai on his own soon after. No further status of the patient is known to the local authorities," Patel added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Omicron XE Covid
India Matters
Patients infected with black fungus are treated at the Mucormycosis ward of a government hospital in Ahmedabad. (File Photo | AP)
Cow dung, stubble burning likely cause of black fungus during pandemic: Study
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
FBI in India to probe Bitcoin scam?
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
Chennai: IT firm CEO rewards colleagues' loyalty with BMW cars worth Rs 1 crore each
Representational Image
Cyber fraud: Retired bank manager loses Rs 3 lakh in 9 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp