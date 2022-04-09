STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Hike in prices of fuel, fertilisers has exposed Narendra Modi government's anti-farmer attitude: SKM

The SKM said the unexpected increase in the prices of diesel, petrol and fertilisers has exposed the anti-farmer attitude of the BJP-led Centre.

Published: 09th April 2022 09:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2022 09:48 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Saturday said the unexpected increase in the prices of diesel, petrol and fertilisers has exposed the "anti-farmer attitude" of the BJP-led Centre.

In a statement, the umbrella body of farm unions said after the Assembly poll results of five states were declared, the prices of petrol and diesel are increasing every day and the total hike has amounted to more than Rs 10 a litre, which is a cause of concern.

"A standing committee of Parliament has exposed the Centre's statement of doubling the income of farmers in 2022, revealing that instead of increasing the income of farmers, in four states, the income has decreased by 30 per cent," the SKM claimed.

It said the committee report has also exposed that in the last three years, the Ministry of Agriculture has failed to spend the approved budget and returned Rs 67,929 crore to the Centre.

"The report has also accepted that the scheme to give pension to farmers in the name of 'Kisan Maandhan Yojana' has completely failed. With all this evidence, the anti-farmer attitude of the (Narendra) Modi government has become clear again. The Samyukta Kisan Morcha warns the government that the farmer of the country will not tolerate the conspiracy against them," the statement read.

The farmers' body also expressed concerns over the hike in the prices of DAP and NPKS fertilisers.

It pointed out that on May 18 last year, IFFCO had increased the price of a 50-kg DAP fertiliser sack by 55.3 per cent.

"Recently, the Union government has again raised the prices of fertilisers, cheating the farmers.

Even after the subsidy, the price of DAP, which is available at Rs 1,200 per sack, has been increased by Rs 150, due to which now, the farmer will get this sack for Rs 1,350," the statement read.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SKM Narendra Modi Narendra Modi Government
India Matters
Patients infected with black fungus are treated at the Mucormycosis ward of a government hospital in Ahmedabad. (File Photo | AP)
Cow dung, stubble burning likely cause of black fungus during pandemic: Study
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
FBI in India to probe Bitcoin scam?
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
Chennai: IT firm CEO rewards colleagues' loyalty with BMW cars worth Rs 1 crore each
Representational Image
Cyber fraud: Retired bank manager loses Rs 3 lakh in 9 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp