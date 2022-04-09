STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Northeast groups oppose Centre's move to 'impose' Hindi as compulsory subject in schools

“We oppose this move as it is one kind of imposition. Hindi can be an optional subject,” NESO chairperson Samuel B Jyrwa told The New Indian Express.

Published: 09th April 2022 04:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2022 04:02 PM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said on Friday that Hindi would be made compulsory up to Class 10 in the eight northeastern states (Photo | PTI)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Northeast vented its ire against the Centre’s move to “impose” Hindi on the region.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said on Friday that Hindi would be made compulsory up to Class 10 in the eight northeastern states. He described Hindi as “the language of India”. However, the move has ruffled the feathers of various organisations.

The North East Students’ Organisation (NESO) said it has always maintained that it should be a three-language policy – English, Hindi and the local language.

“We oppose this move as it is one kind of imposition. Hindi can be an optional subject,” NESO chairperson Samuel B Jyrwa told The New Indian Express.

He said the students’ organisation would approach all the state governments in the region to not make Hindi compulsory.

Meghalaya Congress legislator Ampareen Lyngdoh said the state is protected by the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution and the Centre would not be able to impose Hindi on the students.

“Khasi and Garo are the two major languages of our state. So, we cannot allow this (Hindi),” she said.

The Krishak Mukti Sangram Samitee (KMSS) in Assam condemned the Centre’s move, terming it as “anti-democracy, anti-Constitution and anti-federal system”.

“Ever since the BJP formed the government in Assam, it has kept taking anti-Assam and anti-Assamese decisions. It has removed the Assamese paper from the Assam Public Service Commission exams. Also, Hindi-speakers have been employed as teachers across schools in the state,” the peasants’ body said.

It appealed to the BJP-led central government to not go ahead with the decision and demanded Assamese is, instead, made mandatory in the schools of the state.

The Chhatra Mukti Sangram Samitee, which is the students’ wing of the KMSS, threatened to launch an agitation. It accused the Centre of attempting to destroy the Assamese language.

The influential Young Mizo Association in Mizoram said it would soon hold a meeting and submit a memorandum against the Centre’s move to the state government.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hindi NESO Northeast
India Matters
Patients infected with black fungus are treated at the Mucormycosis ward of a government hospital in Ahmedabad. (File Photo | AP)
Cow dung, stubble burning likely cause of black fungus during pandemic: Study
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
FBI in India to probe Bitcoin scam?
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
Chennai: IT firm CEO rewards colleagues' loyalty with BMW cars worth Rs 1 crore each
Representational Image
Cyber fraud: Retired bank manager loses Rs 3 lakh in 9 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp