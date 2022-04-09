STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

People can now carry mobile phones inside Punjab government offices

The Punjab government said people will now be allowed to carry mobile phones inside government offices unless barred due to security reasons.

Published: 09th April 2022 12:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2022 12:00 AM   |  A+A-

Mobile Phone

For representational purposes (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab government on Friday said people will now be allowed to carry mobile phones inside government offices unless barred due to security reasons, according to an official statement.

The development comes after the state government launched an anti-corruption helpline last month, allowing people to send audio or video of officials indulging in corrupt practices.

"It has also been brought to notice of the government that in some offices, there is a complete ban for the general public to bring their mobile phones, thus causing a lot of harassment to them," the official statement said.

"In view of this, now there would not be a complete ban on bringing mobile phones, rather a partial ban could be imposed in this regard due to certain security reasons in those offices where it is mandatory," it said.

The state government also issued detailed guidelines to all administrative secretaries, heads of departments, divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners to ensure punctuality of all employees for the convenience of the general public coming from far-flung areas to these offices.

"Likewise, fixed timings should be prescribed in public dealing offices to meet the general public besides ensuring good behaviour, extending basic courtesies and properly guiding them," the guidelines stated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Punjab Punjab Government
India Matters
Patients infected with black fungus are treated at the Mucormycosis ward of a government hospital in Ahmedabad. (File Photo | AP)
Cow dung, stubble burning likely cause of black fungus during pandemic: Study
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
FBI in India to probe Bitcoin scam?
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
Chennai: IT firm CEO rewards colleagues' loyalty with BMW cars worth Rs 1 crore each
Representational Image
Cyber fraud: Retired bank manager loses Rs 3 lakh in 9 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp