Successful trials of Enhanced Pinaka Rocket System at Pokhran pave way for production

The enhanced Pinaka is the upgraded version of the rocket system, which has been designed with advanced technologies to destroy targets at long ranges

Enhanced Pinaka Mk-I Rocket System being test-fired from Pokhran range on Saturday (Photo: Special arrangement)

By Hemant Kumar Rout
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a series of trials, India successfully tested multiple rounds of the Enhanced Pinaka Mk-I Rocket System (EPRS) and Pinaka Area Denial Munition (PADM) rocket system. The rocket system that can act as a short-range missile is now ready for user trials and production.

Defence sources said the EPRS and PADM systems were successfully test-fired from the Pokhran firing range. A total of 24 rockets were fired for different ranges during the last fortnight.

The enhanced Pinaka is the upgraded version of the rocket system, which has been designed with advanced technologies to destroy targets at long ranges.

The rockets were fired for different ranges and warhead capabilities in the presence of Indian Army officials. The required accuracy and consistency were achieved by the rockets meeting all trial objectives satisfactorily.

“The initial phase of technology absorption of EPRS has been successfully completed making the industry partners ready for user trials and series production of the rocket system,” said a defence official.

The Pinaka rocket system has been developed by Armament Research and Development Establishment (ARDE), Pune, supported by the sister laboratory High Energy Materials Research Laboratory (HEMRL), another Pune based laboratory.

After establishing the performance efficacy of the enhanced range version of Pinaka, the technology was transferred to Munitions India Limited (MIL) and Economic Explosives Limited (EEL), Nagpur.

Rockets manufactured by MIL/ OFCH under transfer of technology (ToT) from DRDO were flight tested during the series of trials. Different variants of munitions and fuzes which can be used in the Pinaka rocket system were also successfully test-evaluated.

The enhanced range Pinaka Mk-1, which is an upgraded version, has a range of 45 km and some additional features. The 15-foot long rocket weighs around 280 kg and can carry warheads up to 100 kg. PADMs are a category of ammunition used to prohibit the adversary from occupying or passing through a particular area.

One battery of Pinaka system consists of six launch vehicles, accompanied by the loader systems, radar and links with network based systems and a command post. The system can fire a salvo of 12 rockets over a period of 44 seconds. One battery can neutralise an area of one km by one km. The guided version of the Pinaka has also been developed and tested multiple times for a range of 75 km.

Secretary of Department of Defence R&D and DRDO Chairman Dr G Satheesh Reddy has congratulated the teams for completing the flight trials of the newly designed rockets based on advanced technologies in a record time.

