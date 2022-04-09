STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Tajinderpal Singh Bagga's mother, sister being harassed by Punjab Police: Delhi BJP

No immediate reaction was available from the police in Punjab or the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which is power in the state.

Published: 09th April 2022 04:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2022 04:17 PM   |  A+A-

BJP Flags

BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi BJP on Saturday alleged that party spokesperson Tajinderpal Singh Bagga's mother and sister were being harassed by the Punjab Police, which has booked him for attacking Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over his remarks on 'The Kashmir Files' film.

No immediate reaction was available from the police in Punjab or the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which is power in the state.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta and party MP Parvesh Verma in a press conference accused the ruling AAP in Punjab of indulging in "vendetta" against its political opponents.

"A team of the Punjab Police led by a DCP (deputy commissioner of police) reached Bagga's residence at 2 am and harassed his mother and sister. Bagga had left from there and changed four places where Punjab Police followed him. This shows that the police is tapping phone of our leaders," Verma claimed.

The Punjab Police has booked Bagga on charges of making provocative statements, promoting enmity and criminal intimidation following a complaint by an AAP leader.

Verma questioned if democracy has come to an end in Punjab where people gave the Kejriwal-led AAP a massive mandate to rule for their welfare and development.

The AAP government in Punjab is "misusing" power and police at its disposal, alleged Delhi BJP president Gupta.

"The AAP led by Kejriwal is busy filing cases through its government in Punjab against those who expose their policy of telling lies and anti-national activities," Gupta charged.

The FIR, registered against Bagga on April 1, referred to his remarks, including those against Kejriwal, on March 30, when he was part of a BJP youth wing protest outside the chief minister's residence in Delhi.

Another Delhi BJP leader, Navin Kumar, who is the head of the media cell, and is also facing an FIR by the Punjab Police, said that the police reached at his home also.

Kumar who lives in Laxmi Nagar also shared photos of Punjab Police personnel standing outside his home and said he was not there.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tajinderpal Singh Bagga BJP AAP Aam Aadmi Party Arvind Kejriwal The Kashmir Files Punjab Police
India Matters
Patients infected with black fungus are treated at the Mucormycosis ward of a government hospital in Ahmedabad. (File Photo | AP)
Cow dung, stubble burning likely cause of black fungus during pandemic: Study
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
FBI in India to probe Bitcoin scam?
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
Chennai: IT firm CEO rewards colleagues' loyalty with BMW cars worth Rs 1 crore each
Representational Image
Cyber fraud: Retired bank manager loses Rs 3 lakh in 9 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp