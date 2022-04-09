Tajinderpal Singh Bagga's mother, sister being harassed by Punjab Police: Delhi BJP

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi BJP on Saturday alleged that party spokesperson Tajinderpal Singh Bagga's mother and sister were being harassed by the Punjab Police, which has booked him for attacking Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over his remarks on 'The Kashmir Files' film.

No immediate reaction was available from the police in Punjab or the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which is power in the state.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta and party MP Parvesh Verma in a press conference accused the ruling AAP in Punjab of indulging in "vendetta" against its political opponents.

"A team of the Punjab Police led by a DCP (deputy commissioner of police) reached Bagga's residence at 2 am and harassed his mother and sister. Bagga had left from there and changed four places where Punjab Police followed him. This shows that the police is tapping phone of our leaders," Verma claimed.

The Punjab Police has booked Bagga on charges of making provocative statements, promoting enmity and criminal intimidation following a complaint by an AAP leader.

Verma questioned if democracy has come to an end in Punjab where people gave the Kejriwal-led AAP a massive mandate to rule for their welfare and development.

The AAP government in Punjab is "misusing" power and police at its disposal, alleged Delhi BJP president Gupta.

"The AAP led by Kejriwal is busy filing cases through its government in Punjab against those who expose their policy of telling lies and anti-national activities," Gupta charged.

The FIR, registered against Bagga on April 1, referred to his remarks, including those against Kejriwal, on March 30, when he was part of a BJP youth wing protest outside the chief minister's residence in Delhi.

Another Delhi BJP leader, Navin Kumar, who is the head of the media cell, and is also facing an FIR by the Punjab Police, said that the police reached at his home also.

Kumar who lives in Laxmi Nagar also shared photos of Punjab Police personnel standing outside his home and said he was not there.