Three killed in wall collapse in Gujarat's Morbi

Three members of a family were killed after a compound wall collapsed on them near Halvad town in Gujarat's Morbi district ahead of a function.

Published: 09th April 2022 09:59 PM

By PTI

MORBI: Three members of a family were killed on Saturday after a compound wall collapsed on them near Halvad town in Gujarat's Morbi district ahead of a function, police said.

The compound wall crumbled when the trio- two brothers and their nephew- were cleaning an open space for a family function, a Halvad police station official said.

The trio sustained serious injuries to their heads and were rushed to a private hospital, and later to the Morbi civil hospital, where doctors declared them dead, the official said.

The deceased were identified as Mahesh Kanjiya (27), Hakabhai Kanjiya (42) and Vipul Kanjiya (24).

