STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

CBI denies FBI is in India to probe Karnataka Bitcoin scam

The scam was reported widely in November 2020 soon after the arrest of the 26-year-old hacker Srikrishna Ramesh alias Sriki by the Bengaluru Central Crime Branch police. 

Published: 10th April 2022 04:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2022 04:09 PM   |  A+A-

Bitcoins, cryptocurrency

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has denied media reports that said a team of sleuths from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is in India to probe into the Karnataka Bitcoin scam wherein politicians and police officials reportedly received kickbacks in the form of bitcoins from a hacker who was arrested by the Bengaluru Central Crime Branch police in connection with a drug case in November 2020.

In an official communication on Sunday, the CBI affirmed, “The FBI has not sent any team to India for conducting a probe in the matter nor has any request been made by FBI to CBI for conducting an investigation in this case in India. The question of any permission for the probe by the competent authority in India does not arise."

The CBI as the central investigating agency coordinates closely with international law enforcement agencies including the FBI. 

Congress General Secretary in charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala and Congress MLA  from Chittapur Priyank Kharge had tweeted that the FBI is in India to investigate an alleged “Bitcoin scam” which the party had accused the BJP government in Karnataka of covering up last year.

“The FBI investigation into the Bitifinex hacking has revealed email IDs based out of India. Should the police here not investigate the matter? If the state investigates the case diligently, a lot of BJP’s skeletons will tumble out,” Kharge said.

Meanwhile, a report claimed that the FBI and other US agencies are investigating the theft of 1,19,754 bitcoins (valued at $4.5 billion at present) from the British Virgin Islands-based Bitfinex cryptocurrency exchange.

ALSO READ | 12.9k Bitcoins encashed by Karnataka netas, cops: Activist

The scam was reported widely in 2020 soon after the arrest of the 26-year-old hacker Srikrishna Ramesh alias Sriki who claimed to have hacked, among others, online gaming portals and state government’s e-procurement portal.

At the time leader of opposition in Karnataka, Siddaramaiah reportedly took to social media saying, "There is information about the involvement of influential politicians of Karnataka in Drugs & Bitcoin scam. It is concerning that the investigating officers are trying to close the case to help those politicians. @BJP4India govt should not use their power to divert the investigation. They should ensure that the guilty are punished."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
 Central Bureau of Investigation  Federal Bureau of Investigation Bengaluru Central Crime Branch Srikrishna Ramesh alias Sriki
India Matters
Patients infected with black fungus are treated at the Mucormycosis ward of a government hospital in Ahmedabad. (File Photo | AP)
Cow dung, stubble burning likely cause of black fungus during pandemic: Study
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
FBI in India to probe Bitcoin scam?
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
Chennai: IT firm CEO rewards colleagues' loyalty with BMW cars worth Rs 1 crore each
Representational Image
Cyber fraud: Retired bank manager loses Rs 3 lakh in 9 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp