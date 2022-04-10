Kushwaha mocks BJP's attempt to woo OBCs by holding Asoka Jayanti

By PTI

PATNA: Upendra Kushwaha, a key political aide of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, on Saturday mocked the attempts of ally BJP to win over a section of OBCs by celebrating the birth anniversary of Emperor Asoka, and also for claiming credit over its declaration as public holiday in the state.

"I was amazed to hear yesterday that a political party was claiming that its initiative had led our leader Nitish Kumar to declare Asoka Jayanti a public holiday. It should be remembered that the declaration was made in 2015 when the JD(U) was not aligned with the BJP," he said at a programme organised by his party to celebrate the birth anniversary of the 3rd century BC ruler who has become a cultural icon for the OBCs, especially his own caste, the Koeris.

Kushwaha, the parliamentary board chief of the JD(U), was alluding to the speech made by former deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi on Friday, at a function organised by the BJP to celebrate Asoka Jayanti.

The senior BJP leader had underscored that Asoka Jayanti became a public holiday following the BJP's initiative (Bhaajpa ki pahal se).

Notably, Kumar had snapped ties with the BJP in 2013 when it became apparent that the party will elevate Narendra Modi, his then Gujarat counterpart, as the prime ministerial candidate.

The Bihar chief minister returned to the NDA four years later.

Kushwaha, who has been in news for using alleged denigration of Asoka as a stick to beat his ally with, cautioned people against forgetting the "insults" made to the legacy of the ancient historical figure and "becoming flag bearers" of the BJP.

The JD(U) leader had in the past criticised a playwright for comparing the Maurya dynasty ruler to Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, and also the Delhi Police, controlled by the Union Home Ministry, for giving up the 'Ashok Stambh' as its emblem.

Kushwaha, who merged his RLSP with the JD(U) last year, also recounted the BJP's change in stance over the issue of caste census which the OBCs hold dear and on which his party and the opposition seem to be on the same page.

"In 2018, when I was myself in the Union council of ministers, a senior member of the cabinet had said that the government was committed to holding a caste census. I do not want to name the leader but his party has gone back on its promise," said Kushwaha.

He alleged that the BJP's show of reverence for Asoka on the previous day was "necessitated by our steadfast fight against attempts to belittle the legacy of our icon".

He also reiterated the need for introducing reservations in the higher judiciary, alleging "it is rare to see a Dalit or an OBC become a judge of a high court or the Supreme Court".

"Things have come to such a pass that now even a poor Brahmin or Rajput cannot dream of becoming a judge in the higher courts. They have such a closed system of recruitment," alleged Kushwaha.

Meanwhile, state BJP spokesman Ram Sagar Singh hit back asserting that his party's reverence for Asoka was "asli" (original) while others were being "nakli" (copycats).