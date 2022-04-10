Several injured in scuffle at JNU over 'non-vegetarian food' on Ram Navami

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A major scuffle broke out between ABVP students and left students in the Jawahar Lal Nehru University over non-vegetarian food being served in the hostel mess on the occasion of Ram Navami, on Sunday, which a female student named Akshita Ansari suffered a grievous head injury.

Both sides accused each other of pelting stones and injuring their members. Several other students were also injured in the violence when the food preparations had started.

According to the All India Students Association (AISA), there have been tensions on the campus since late afternoon after students from the ABVP tried to stop non-vegetarian food from being cooked in the Kaveri hostel mess.

Delhi | A scuffle broke out between two groups in JNU over allegedly eating non-vegetarian food



ABVP has gone on rampage in JNU as other students resisted their attempt to ban non-veg food. 50-60 people are injured, says Sarika a PhD student & former vice president of JNUSU pic.twitter.com/yED7K4OtTA — ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2022

“Condemn the attempt to intentionally disrupt peaceful campus atmosphere by ABVP hoodlums. The goons continue to riot in and around Kaveri hostel, breaking bikes, and beating hostellers and students. Police have arrived at the spot but are refusing to do anything despite students' request to intervene,” claimed the student union.

On the other hand, the ABVP claimed that 'Left' students had tried to disrupt a Ram Navami pooja being conducted in the hostel in the late afternoon.

“On the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami, residents of Kaveri Hostel, JNU had organised a pooja to celebrate the event. This event was supposed to be joined by a large number of common students of JNU. It is also noteworthy that Ramzan is being celebrated in the hostel very peacefully and simultaneously. This pooja was supposed to start at 3.30, but due to the ruckus created by leftists, it could only start at 5 pm. This pooja was joined by a large number of common students of JNU. The Leftists came to object, obstruct and prevent the pooja from happening. They have created a false ruckus on the issue of 'Right to Food' (Non-Vegetarian Food)," said the student union in a press release.

Meanwhile, the DCP Southwest Manoj C said the situation is peaceful and appropriate actions will be taken if the complaint of filed.

“Presently the situation is peaceful, both the student parties are protesting peacefully. Appropriate action will be taken based on the complaint," he added.