STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Several injured in scuffle at JNU over 'non-vegetarian food' on Ram Navami

The ABVP claimed that 'Left' students had tried to disrupt a Ram Navami pooja being conducted in the hostel in the late afternoon.

Published: 10th April 2022 10:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2022 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

Screengrab of student unions clash in JNU over eating non-veg food on Ram Navami, on Sunday. (Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A major scuffle broke out between ABVP students and left students in the Jawahar Lal Nehru University over non-vegetarian food being served in the hostel mess on the occasion of Ram Navami, on Sunday, which a female student named Akshita Ansari suffered a grievous head injury. 

Both sides accused each other of pelting stones and injuring their members. Several other students were also injured in the violence when the food preparations had started. 

According to the All India Students Association (AISA), there have been tensions on the campus since late afternoon after students from the ABVP tried to stop non-vegetarian food from being cooked in the Kaveri hostel mess. 

“Condemn the attempt to intentionally disrupt peaceful campus atmosphere by ABVP hoodlums. The goons continue to riot in and around Kaveri hostel, breaking bikes, and beating hostellers and students. Police have arrived at the spot but are refusing to do anything despite students' request to intervene,” claimed the student union.

On the other hand, the ABVP claimed that 'Left' students had tried to disrupt a Ram Navami pooja being conducted in the hostel in the late afternoon.

“On the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami, residents of Kaveri Hostel, JNU had organised a pooja to celebrate the event. This event was supposed to be joined by a large number of common students of JNU. It is also noteworthy that Ramzan is being celebrated in the hostel very peacefully and simultaneously. This pooja was supposed to start at 3.30, but due to the ruckus created by leftists, it could only start at 5 pm. This pooja was joined by a large number of common students of JNU. The Leftists came to object, obstruct and prevent the pooja from happening. They have created a false ruckus on the issue of 'Right to Food' (Non-Vegetarian Food)," said the student union in a press release.

Meanwhile, the DCP Southwest Manoj C said the situation is peaceful and appropriate actions will be taken if the complaint of filed. 

“Presently the situation is peaceful, both the student parties are protesting peacefully. Appropriate action will be taken based on the complaint," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ABVP Ram Navami JNU JNU clash students protest
India Matters
Pakistan's new prime minister Shehbaz Sharif. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
In Shehbaz Sharif's ancestral village in Punjab, people nurture hope of better India-Pak ties
Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (Photo | ANI)
Unemployment? 2 lakh posts continue to remain vacant in Indian Railways
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath likely to find a place on BJP Parliamentary Board soon
Political strategist Prashant Kishor. (Photo| Ranjit K Dey, EPS)
Big divide in Gujarat Congress over Prashant Kishor's possible induction as strategist

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Bharati
    Is pork on the non-veg menu?
    19 hours ago reply
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp