Smriti Irani-Mahila Congress acting chief showdown on Delhi-Guwahati flight

GUWAHATI: Passengers of a Delhi-Guwahati flight on Sunday were witnesses to a heated argument between Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani and the acting chief of Mahila Congress Netta D’Souza over the hike in LPG and petrol prices.

D’Souza filmed the moment with her cellphone and later shared it on Twitter.

“Faced Smriti Iraniji on a Guwahati-bound flight. Listen to her answer on the rising price of LPG. Do watch the video and the truth of Modi government,” the Congress leader tweeted.

In the video, D’Souza is heard asking the Union minister about the rising prices of LPG and petrol but Irani asked the Congress leader to not block the passengers who were deboarding. To this, D’Souza said, but everybody is going through this problem of the rates of…

A passenger wished Irani a happy Bihu and she wished back by saying happy Bihu. But D’Souza asked happy Bihu without stoves, without gas. Irani retorted: “Ma’am please don’t lie.”

The two were seen engaged in the altercation even at the aero bridge. Irani is heard complaining about being accosted by D’Souza.

“Ma’am, you have to let everybody know why the rate of gas is so high… You are a Minister. Everybody wants an answer from you,” D’Souza said even as Irani too was filming the Congress leader.

“I am answering ma’am,” the minister said. She countered by saying how the Centre is helping the poor with some schemes. She also spoke about the vaccine doses administered for free by the government.

Irani was visiting Guwahati to chair the Zonal Convention of state governments and stakeholders of the Northeast on Sunday. The consultations were initiated to ensure an optimum impact of the Missions – POSHAN 2.0, Vatsalya and Shakti, launched recently.