'Yatra' to Chennai from Coimbatore demanding cut in cooking gas price

Published: 10th April 2022 06:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2022 06:43 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

COIMBATORE: Seeking to reduce cooking gas prices and to bring diesel and petrol under GST (goods and services tax), Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) would take out a march (padayatra) to Chennai from here on Monday.

TNCC president K S Alagiri would flag off the march that would reach Chennai on April 28 after touching the districts of Tirupur, Erode, Salem, and Kanchipuram, chairman of the human rights wing of TNCC Mahatma Srinivasan told reporters here on Sunday.

A total of 56 Congress workers would take part in the yatra and local cadres would join it in the districts and distribute pamphlets condemning the BJP-led Central government for increasing the price of petroleum products thereby putting the common man to hardship, he said.

AICC secretaries Dinesh Gundu Rao and Srivella Prasad, and MLA Selvaperunthagai would be present during the flag-off, he added.

