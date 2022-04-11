STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Civil engineering students to get training in infra projects

As per the proposal, around 100 students will be accommodated as interns in the beginning but the number will be reviewed after a year.

Published: 11th April 2022 07:30 AM

Infra projects

(Representational Image)

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Final-year civil engineering students will now get the opportunity to have on-the-job training, as the Centre focuses on stemming functional shortcomings in infrastructure projects carried out by government agencies.

Under the internship programme, B Tech/ M Tech civil engineering students of IITs, NITs and government engineering colleges will work with consultants and contractors handling highways, bridges or tunneling projects of the NHAI and other agencies.

As per the proposal, around 100 students will be accommodated as interns in the beginning but the number will be reviewed after a year.  The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) came out with this programme as it was felt that engineers, having no previous experience, are often found wanting in planning, design and construction skills that lead to functional shortcomings in various projects. This aspect was considered apart from the other usual issues such as quality of construction materials which are often under scanner in mega projects.

In its circular issued on Thursday last, the ministry said the civil engineering students will be getting a first-hand account of work in projects involving construction of innovative bridges, tunnels and viaducts/elevated sections that are being implemented through different agencies.

Stressing upon internship for engineers being involved in highway projects, the ministry observed that competency of engineers is a very critical requirement for desired outcomes in terms of strength, durability, service ability and sustainability. 

Instructions were also given to the contractors and consultants undertaking national highway projects costing more than Rs 200 crore to ensure that minimum 20 per cent of their fresh engineer recruits successfully complete the internship in the projects, the road transport and highways ministry said.

