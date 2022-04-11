STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Congress alleges scam in recruitment of peons in cooperative banks, demands minister's resignation

"Deserving candidates were rejected and the kin of ministers and their favourites were given jobs in cooperative banks as part of the scam," Godiyal charged.

Published: 11th April 2022 03:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2022 03:13 PM   |  A+A-

Jobs, Job, recruitment, appointment

Image for representation

By PTI

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand Congress staged a dharna outside the secretariat here on Monday alleging a scam in the recruitment of peons in cooperative banks and demanding the resignation of state cooperative minister Dhan Singh Rawat.

The dharna was staged by former PCC president Ganesh Godiyal outside the secretariat gate in which newly appointed PCC president Karan Mahra and former chief minister Harish Rawat also participated.

"Deserving candidates were rejected and the kin of ministers and their favourites were given jobs in cooperative banks as part of the scam," Godiyal charged.

"Our agitation over the issue will continue. We will stage another dharna in support of our demand at the state assembly when the speaker, who happens to be away at present, returns," he said.

Party leaders sitting on the dharna also demanded state cooperative minister's resignation. Dhan Singh Rawat defeated Godiyal in Srinagar Garhwal in the state assembly polls held in February.

A member of Pushkar Singh Dhami's Cabinet, Rawat who had been cooperative minister in his last tenure was given charge of the department once again.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dhan Singh Rawat Uttarakhand Congress Ganesh Godiyal
India Matters
Pakistan's new prime minister Shehbaz Sharif. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
In Shehbaz Sharif's ancestral village in Punjab, people nurture hope of better India-Pak ties
Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (Photo | ANI)
Unemployment? 2 lakh posts continue to remain vacant in Indian Railways
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath likely to find a place on BJP Parliamentary Board soon
Political strategist Prashant Kishor. (Photo| Ranjit K Dey, EPS)
Big divide in Gujarat Congress over Prashant Kishor's possible induction as strategist

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp