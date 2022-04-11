STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress disciplinary panel issues show cause notices to Thomas, Jakhar

The committee has given them one week to reply to the notice and if it is not found satisfactory, action will be taken against them, party leader Tariq Anwar said.

K V Thomas (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress Disciplinary Committee on Monday gave a show-cause notice to Congress leaders K V Thomas and Sunil Jakhar for alleged anti-party activities.

The Disciplinary Committee, led by senior Congress leader A K Antony, has given them one week to reply to the notice and if it is not found satisfactory, action will be taken against them, party leader Tariq Anwar said.

Anwar, a member of the panel, told reporters that no final decision has yet been taken, but a show-cause notice has been issued to Thomas and Jakhar on why action should not be taken against them for their statements against the party.

"We have given them notice. We will await their reply and if the reply is not found satisfactory, we will take action against them," he said.

Anwar said the charges against both the leaders are serious and that is why the Disciplinary Committee chaired by Antony met to take note of it.

KV Thomas had attended a seminar organised by the CPI(M) on April 9 in Kerala against the party's wishes and local state leaders had been seeking action against him.

Jakhar had criticised former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi and termed him a liability for the party after the Congress lost to AAP in Punjab.

