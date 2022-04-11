STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Modi congratulates new Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif; says India desires peace in a region free of terror 

"India desires peace and stability in a region free of terror, so that we can focus on our development challenges and ensure the well-being and prosperity of our people," the prime minister said.

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Shehbaz Sharif on his election as the Pakistani prime minister and said India desires peace and stability in a region free of terror.

"Congratulations to H.E. Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on his election as the Prime Minister of Pakistan," Modi tweeted.

"India desires peace and stability in a region free of terror, so that we can focus on our development challenges and ensure the well-being and prosperity of our people," the prime minister said.

Shehbaz Sharif was sworn-in as the prime minister of Pakistan on Monday, bringing to an end the political uncertainty that had gripped the country since a no-confidence motion was introduced against his predecessor Imran Khan on March 8.

