Recce done before targeting Sharad Pawar’s house

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Initial investigation has revealed that the protesters, who had targeted the residence of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, had done a recce four days before launching the attack on Friday. NCP minister Jitendra Ahwad said that the attack was a pre-planned conspiracy by the miscreants.

“They had planned the attack. The probe reveals that everything was planned by the protesters. It shows that they had some intention to harm the NCP chief, but it was averted due to prompt response of the police,” the NCP minister said.

A source in the police said that the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) employees who were protesting at Azad Maidan left the ground one after another and not in masses. “That did not give hint to police that the protesters had planned something big against the NCP chief. But the police had asked the Gavdevi Police station to remain alert and keep a watch,” said the source.

The protesters at Azad Maidan did not arrive at Silver Oak in one go, he added. ‘‘Some of them came in taxis while others in private vehicles and later gathered and started hurling stones and footwear at NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s residence.’’