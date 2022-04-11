STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Six Nigerian Army officers to get advanced flying training in India

This marks the continuation of a contract signed in April 2021 for imparting Phase-I flying training to six Nigerian Army aviation officers, which was successfully executed in December 2021.

The contract was signed by BK Tripathy, GM, Helicopter Division and Commodore Anthony Victor Kujoh, Defence Adviser, High Commission of Nigeria in India.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Indian aviation Defence PSU Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) recently signed a contract with the Nigerian Army for imparting Phase-II flying training on Chetak Helicopter for six officers of Nigerian Army Aviation.

“The Phase-II flying training on Chetak Helicopter is scheduled to commence today and is planned to be completed by December 2022. As part of the training, 70 hrs flying training would be imparted for each Nigerian Army Aviation Officer.”.

The contract was signed by BK Tripathy, General Manager, Helicopter Division and Commodore Anthony Victor Kujoh, Defence Adviser, High Commission of Nigeria in India at a programme held at Helicopter Division, Bengaluru recently.

This marks the continuation of a contract signed in April 2021 for imparting Phase-I flying training to six Nigerian Army aviation officers, which was successfully executed in December 2021.

The training will be conducted by the HAL Rotary Wing, said a HAL officer. “The Phase two is going to be a little advanced and will include training in night flying and advanced navigation apart from the other things.” The officer added. Phase one included 50 hours of flying training which got completed in 6 months.

Speaking on the occasion Commodore Kujoh said, “Nigeria would not only like to further enhance the business relationship with HAL for training but also towards asset acquisition”. 

Tripathy said the platforms such as ALH and LUH, with a wide range of capabilities, can be of great strength for the Nigerian Army.  

