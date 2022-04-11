STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Unemployment? 2 lakh posts continue to remain vacant in Indian Railways

To be precise, 2,02,652 posts are still 'unfilled' under the technical-safety and non-technical categories.

Published: 11th April 2022 07:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2022 07:50 PM   |  A+A-

Ashwini Vaishnaw

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (Photo | ANI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: At a time when the issue of unemployment has taken centre stage comes news that more than 2 lakh technical and non-technical posts have remained vacant in 68 divisions of Indian Railways for years. To be precise, 2,02,652 posts are still 'unfilled' under the technical-safety and non-technical categories.

According to official data, obtained by The New Indian Express, the Delhi division under the Northern Railway zone has the highest number of 6,101 vacancies under safety and technical categories followed by the Mumbai division under Central Railway with 5,670 vacancies and the Praygaraj division with 4,268 vacancies in the same categories.

In total, there are 1,11,003 posts vacant out of a total of 6,28,200 sanctioned posts under the safety and technical categories and 91,649 posts out of a total of 4,52,825 sanctioned posts under non-technical categories.

ALSO READ | Despite guzzling funds, Indian Railways failed to speed up trains

After Delhi, Mumbai and the Praygaraj divisions, the Sealdah division in West Bengal has 3407 posts under safety and technical categories that remained to be filled followed by the Chennai division with 3,268 vacancies.

The Bilaspur division has vacancies for 2922 posts under the safety and technical categories, followed by the Firozpur division with 3231 vacancies and the Howrah division with 2328 vacancies.

Recently, Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw, while giving a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, had admitted to this glut of vacancies existing in the Indian Railways. The minister said that instructions had been issued to the zonal railway divisions for filling up the vacancies, especially in the safety and technical categories.

"Apart from this, the recruitment process for filling up of 6865 vacancies of station masters notified by the Railway Recruitment Boards(RRBs) is at examination stage," the railway minister claimed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
unemployment Indian Railways Indian Railways jobs Indian Railways vacancies
India Matters
Pakistan's new prime minister Shehbaz Sharif. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
In Shehbaz Sharif's ancestral village in Punjab, people nurture hope of better India-Pak ties
Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (Photo | ANI)
Unemployment? 2 lakh posts continue to remain vacant in Indian Railways
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath likely to find a place on BJP Parliamentary Board soon
Political strategist Prashant Kishor. (Photo| Ranjit K Dey, EPS)
Big divide in Gujarat Congress over Prashant Kishor's possible induction as strategist

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp