UP CM Adityanath, his deputies meet President, PM Modi in Delhi

Published: 11th April 2022 10:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2022 12:36 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya & Brajesh Pathak, during their meeting in New Delhi, Monday.(Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his two deputies called on President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Monday.

This is the chief minister's and his two deputies' -- Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak - first meeting with the prime minister and the president after the BJP emerged victorious in the recent Uttar Pradesh polls.

Modi said they discussed several subjects related to the state's development.

Referring to the three leaders, Modi said their resolve towards the people and national interest will give a new dimension to the state's development.

The state government described the separate meetings as courtesy calls.

It also shared pictures of the meetings in which the state leaders were seen handing over souveniers to the president and the prime minister.

Later, they also met Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

