Woes aplenty for J&K fruit growers let down by rains

The fruit growers are anxious as Jammu and Kashmir recorded 80 per cent deficit rainfall in March.

Published: 11th April 2022 04:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2022 04:48 PM   |  A+A-

Fruits, Srinagar

Kashmir Fruit Growers Dealers Union chairman Bashir Ahmad Bashir said the horticulture would be impacted by the dry weather conditions and deficient rainfall. (File | AFP)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: With Jammu and Kashmir recording 80 per cent deficit rain in March and dry weather conditions likely to continue in April as well, the fruit growers are worried and anxious. They apprehend losses in case the weather does not change for the better.

The Director, Meteorological Department, Kashmir, Sonam Lotus told The New Indian Express that Srinagar city has received only 21.3mm rainfall in March as against the normal of 117.6mm.

“Jammu city received only 2.1mm as against normal of 68 mm,” he said. 

According to Lotus, J&K has received about 80 per cent rain deficit in March-April. As a result of the absence of any strong Western Disturbance and stable atmosphere, the weather remained fair and mainly clear on most occasions. It has led to the early onset of spring and above normal temperature compared to the last few years. March 2022 turned out to be the warmest in Srinagar since 1892.

Due to changes in weather conditions, the mean temperature in Srinagar in March 2022 was 13.7 ℃, which is quite high, and the mean temperature in Jammu city in March this year was 23.3 ℃,  which is also quite high, Lotus said.

ALSO READ | Bihar migrant workers in Jammu and Kashmir fear for their lives, desperate to return

He said for the next two to three weeks, there is no good news of major rainfall. “There is no forecast of good rainfall indicating we will witness deficit rainfall in April also”.

According to Lotus, the dry weather conditions will prevail and there may be a further rise in temperature. “Let us hope and pray that it rains,” he said adding the deficit rainfall will impact the production of crops.

Kashmir Fruit Growers Dealers Union chairman Bashir Ahmad Bashir said the horticulture would be impacted by the dry weather conditions and deficient rainfall. 

“We are witnessing 5-7 degrees above normal temperature,” he said. 

According to Bashir, deficit rainfall can also impact the season’s first cash crops like cherry, peach, plums, and apricots.

“We may have to incur losses due to early harvest. In the past whenever we have done early harvest, we have incurred losses,” he said.

A fruit grower, Aijaz Ahmad, said the dry weather condition is worrying for the fruit growers.

“The rain and moisture are very important for fruit crops in March and April. We pray that it rains so that our fields remain moist. If it does not rain, then our crops yield will be adversely affected and we will be in for big losses,” he said.

