Bihar migrant workers in Jammu and Kashmir fear for their lives, desperate to return

PATNA: After militants in Kashmir shot at and injured two migrant workers from Bihar on Monday, family members of those who work in Kashmir are approaching the district officials in Bihar with requests to make arrangements for their safe return.

Jokhu Choudhary (45) and Pataleshwar Kumar (18) had suffered bullet injuries when militants opened fire on them in Pulwama on Monday. The victims, hailing from West Champaran district in Bihar, were hospitalised with injuries.

Around 200 migrant workers from West Champaran district in Bihar have contacted their families about the threat to their lives in Kashmir and conveyed their desperation to return home. Prema Devi, wife of injured Choudhary, said her husband had gone to Kashmir in March last year. “Now, he is in trouble as militants are targeting outsiders. My husband wants to return home,” she said. Prema claimed that around 100 workers from her village alone were stuck in Kashmir. “We have requested the district officials to help them and ensure their safe return,” she added.

Dina Patel, 35, who is currently in Lajoor near Pulwama, said he and a dozen others have confined themselves in a room fearing attack. “We are scared to step out. We might meet the same fate as Jokhu and Pataleshwar,” he said.

Similarly Santosh Yadav, Suresh Baitha, Rahul Patel and Nand Kishore Patel, are waiting to return as soon as their wages get cleared. “We have no money. The contractor is delaying the payment despite the fact that we all want to go home,” said Santosh over phone.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar expressed concern over the attacks on Bihari migrant workers. He said the resident commissioner in New Delhi has been asked to get in touch with the J&K administration. In the last year, four migrant workers were killed by militants in J&K. Meanwhile, the mortal remains of CRPF head constable Vishal Kumar were cremated with full state honours in Munger. He was killed in a militant attack in Srinagar on Monday.

