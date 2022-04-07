STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bihar migrant workers in Jammu and Kashmir fear for their lives, desperate to return

Dina Patel, 35, who is currently in Lajoor near Pulwama, said he and a dozen others have confined themselves in a room fearing attack.

Published: 07th April 2022 07:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2022 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

Migrant workers stand in a queue

Image used for representational purpose only (File Photo | EPS)

By Ramashankar
Express News Service

PATNA: After militants in Kashmir shot at and injured two migrant workers from Bihar on Monday, family members of those who work in Kashmir are approaching the district officials in Bihar with requests to make arrangements for their safe return. 

Jokhu Choudhary (45) and Pataleshwar Kumar (18) had suffered bullet injuries when militants opened fire on them in Pulwama on Monday. The victims, hailing from West Champaran district in Bihar, were hospitalised with injuries.

Around 200 migrant workers from West Champaran district in Bihar have contacted their families about the threat to their lives in Kashmir and conveyed their desperation to return home. Prema Devi, wife of injured Choudhary, said her husband had gone to Kashmir in March last year. “Now, he is in trouble as militants are targeting outsiders. My husband wants to return home,” she said. Prema claimed that around 100 workers from her village alone were stuck in Kashmir. “We have requested the district officials to help them and ensure their safe return,” she added.

Dina Patel, 35, who is currently in Lajoor near Pulwama, said he and a dozen others have confined themselves in a room fearing attack. “We are scared to step out. We might meet the same fate as Jokhu and Pataleshwar,” he said.

Similarly Santosh Yadav, Suresh Baitha, Rahul Patel and Nand Kishore Patel, are waiting to return as soon as their wages get cleared.  “We have no money. The contractor is delaying the payment despite the fact that we all want to go home,” said Santosh over phone.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar expressed concern over the attacks on Bihari migrant workers. He said the resident commissioner in New Delhi has been asked to get in touch with the J&K administration. In the last year, four migrant workers were killed by militants in J&K. Meanwhile, the mortal remains of CRPF head constable Vishal Kumar were cremated with full state honours in Munger. He was killed in a militant attack in Srinagar on Monday. 

CM Nitish asks officials to step in

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar expressed anguish over the attack on Bihari migrant workers. He said the Bihar government’s resident commissioner in New Delhi has been asked to get in touch with the J&K administration and ensure treatment of the injured workers

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kashmir Militants Bihar
India Matters
Former Union Home Minister P Chidambaram (Photo | EPS)
Chidambaram, Jairam Ramesh among Congress top minds to bid goodbye to Rajya Sabha
Representational image (File Photo | Express)
Lemons at Rs 190 per kg in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati and Nellore bring tears to consumers
Illus; Express
Kerala techies in grip of lifestyle diseases
For representational purposes. (File Photo | PTI)
Cheaper fuel in Karnataka drives fuel stations in Kerala's Kasaragod to the brink

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp