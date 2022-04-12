Bengal bypoll: Stones hurled at Asansol BJP candidate's vehicle

By PTI

KOLKATA: Stones were hurled allegedly at the vehicle of BJP's Lok Sabha bypoll candidate Agnimitra Paul on Tuesday morning, leading to tensions in Asansol.

Around 10 per cent turnout was recorded till 9 am in the Asansol Lok Sabha constituency and Ballygunge assembly segment where by-elections were underway, the Election Commission said.

Stones were hurled when security personnel baton-charged a group of TMC supporters who gheraoed Paul's vehicle, alleging that she tried to enter a polling booth along with her guards.

"My polling agent was not allowed to enter a booth in Barabani. My vehicle was also attacked and the police were mute spectators," Paul alleged.

The TMC alleged that it was Paul and her security personnel who tried to create disturbance in the area.

"How can a candidate move with a convoy of 20 cars? She and her security personnel were trying to create tension in the area," a TMC leader said.

The Election Commission said that it has received a complaint regarding the incident.

"We will look into it," an official said.

The Election Commission said 12.77 per cent turnout was recorded in Asansol in Paschim Bardhaman, while Ballygunge in south Kolkata recorded 8 per cent turnout during the first two hours of polling.

The by-elections were necessitated as Babul Supriyo resigned as the MP of Asansol after switching over to the TMC from the BJP, while state minister Subrata Mukherjee, who represented Ballygunge, died last year.

The TMC has fielded yesteryear actor Shatrughan Sinha in Asansol, which has a substantial Hindi-speaking population.

The BJP has nominated Paul, who is the MLA from Asansol Dakshin.

Supriyo is the TMC candidate in Ballygunge, where he is pitted against BJP's Keya Ghosh and CPI(M)'s Saira Shah Halim.

The Congress is also in the fray in both the seats.

Around 15 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in Asansol.

There are around 2.5 lakh voters in Ballygunge.

A total of 138 companies of central forces have been deployed in the two places.