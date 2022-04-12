STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Carry out safety audit of all ropeway projects: MHA to states and UTs

"This incident has highlighted the need to have a detailed SOP and a contingency plan on ropeway operations, so as to prevent the occurrence of any such incident in the future," it said.

Published: 12th April 2022 09:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2022 09:09 PM   |  A+A-

Ministry of Home Affairs (Photo | PTI)

Ministry of Home Affairs (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: In the wake of the Deoghar ropeway accident, the Centre on Tuesday asked all states to carry out a safety audit of each ropeway project and put in place standard operating procedures to deal with such emergencies.

In a communication to all states and Union territories, Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla also said that for each ropeway project, a maintenance manual and programme must be in place so that the safety standards conform to good industry practices and such incidents do not recur.

The entity operating the ropeways must maintain a record of all the activities undertaken as part of the maintenance programme, he said in the communication.

"The state government must engage an experienced and qualified firm or organisation for carrying out a safety audit of each ropeway project. The entity operating the ropeway must comply with all the issues arising out of the audit," the communication said.

Three people were killed while being rescued from cable cars in Jharkhand's Deoghar district after the ropeway connecting a hill malfunctioned on Sunday afternoon.

The home secretary said BIS standards prescribed for the operation and maintenance of ropeway projects need to be scrupulously adhered to.

He said the necessary guidance in this regard may be taken from the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation (NHIDCL), which is the nodal organisation under the Ministry of Road, Transport, and Highways, Government of India.

Asking the states and union territories to review the condition of all the ropeway projects in their respective state, Bhalla said SOPs and contingency plans for operation and maintenance of ropeways, and system of safety audits must be put in place.

"It should also be ensured that mock drills, mock exercises for handling contingency situations involving ropeways are periodically conducted," he said.

The home secretary advised the states and UTs to designate a senior officer of an appropriate level to regularly review the preparedness measures in respect of ropeway operations as per the SOPs and contingency plan.

The mishap in Trikut Hills in Deoghar in Jharkhand occurred on April 10, leaving 18 trollies carrying over 60 people stranded in the air.

After the efforts made by Indian Air Force, NDRF, Indian Army, ITBP, and local administration, the trapped people were rescued.

However, three lives were lost during the rescue operation.

"This incident has highlighted the need to have a detailed SOP and a contingency plan on ropeway operations, so as to prevent the occurrence of any such incident in the future," the communication said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MHA Ropeway Ropeway accident Centre Deoghar Ajay Bhalla
India Matters
Back to the present, almost 13 years after his disappearance, Musahar stepped into his home again on Tuesday, much to the disbelief of everyone in Buxar’s Khilafatpur village.
Mother’s belief comes true, man back home after 12 years in Karachi jail
Wards that resemble prison cells are where patients are housed in Government Mental Health Centre at Oolampara in Thiruvananthapuram
At this old Kerala mental hospital, patients live like prisoners, in filth
Damaged e-toilets inside Biju Patnaik park in Bhubaneswar | Express
E-toilets in Bhubaneswar worth crores rot in open
Villagers of Manaveli-Punathikari, Thanneermukkom, removing silt from a brook to prevent waterlogging | Express
Residents show way to save Kerala's Kuttanad from flooding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp