STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Future warfare is likely to be hybrid with weapons ranging from computer virus to hypersonic missiles: IAF Chief

As humans become more and more interconnected, a cyber-attack on our networks can cripple command and control structures, IAF Chief Vivek Ram Chaudhari noted.

Published: 12th April 2022 01:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2022 01:21 PM   |  A+A-

IAF Chief Vivek Ram Chaudhari

IAF Chief Vivek Ram Chaudhari (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The future warfare is likely to be hybrid in nature wherein weapons such as economic strangulation, information blackout, computer virus and hypersonic missiles would be used, IAF Chief Vivek Ram Chaudhari said on Tuesday.

"Cyber and information" have become the modern tools for shaping the battlefield,

Air Chief Marshal said in his speech at an event organised by All India Management Association (AIMA). A well created narrative in the information domain to adversely affect the enemy, can have devastating effects, he mentioned.

As humans become more and more interconnected, a cyber-attack on our networks can cripple command and control structures, Chaudhari noted.

"What I am trying to get at is that in the next war, the enemy might not be a country or an organisation," he mentioned.

India may never know the perpetrators of a "Distributed Denial of Services" attack and we will not know when and from where the attack will take place, he added.

In the future, India could be attacked on all fronts, ranging from economic strangulation to diplomatic isolation and military standoffs to information black outs in the form of attacks by "Distributed Denial of Services", he mentioned.

All this will happen well before the first bullet is fired or the first aircraft goes across the border, he noted.

Future warfare is likely to be hybrid in nature and the spectrum of conflict will be spread across all domains spanning from conventional to sub-conventional, kinetic to non-kinetic and lethal to non-lethal, all under a nuclear overhang, he said.

"The weapons we are looking at would be ranging from a small computer virus to hypersonic missiles," he added.

"There is a need for us to develop capabilities across the full spectrum of conflict and focus on multi-domain operations. Similarly, our doctrines, equipment, training and tactics will have to be flexible and able to adapt rapidly to these new challenges," he stressed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
hypersonic missiles Vivek Ram Chaudhari Indian Air Force
India Matters
IN KERALA: Students writing exam with the help of their mobile flashlights at the prestigious Maharajas College in Ernakulam on Monday, April 11, 2022.
Students write exam using mobile flashlights at govt-run Maharajas College in Kerala
Sheena involved in making firecrackers. 
In a first, woman gets a crack at Thrissur Pooram fireworks display
Last year, 2.25 lakh people had visited the garden before it was closed due to the second wave of Covid-19 outbreak. (Photo | Zahoor Punjabi/EPS)
The bloom is back, record 3.1 lakh tourists visit Srinagar’s Tulip Garden in 19 days
Varalakshmi
Bengaluru woman clubs sleeping husband to death

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp