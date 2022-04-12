STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Key official of diamantaire Nirav Modi company deported from Egypt: Officials

Subhash Shankar Parab was the Deputy General Manager (Finance) in Firestar Diamond, officials said on Tuesday.

Published: 12th April 2022 09:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2022 10:45 AM   |  A+A-

Fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi

Fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi (File Photo | Facebook)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Subhash Shankar Parab, a key accused in the Rs 7,000 crore diamantaire Nirav Modi bank fraud case, was "deported" from Cairo on Tuesday after a long diplomatic and legal process, officials said here.

A CBI team had gone to Egypt's capital to bring back 50-year-old Parab, who was allegedly kept in illegal confinement in a Cairo suburb by Modi, the fugitive diamantaire, they said.

The CBI had been chasing Parab, Deputy General Manager (Finance) in Modi's Firestar Diamond and understood to be a key witness to the Letters of Undertaking (LoU) submitted to the Punjab National Bank (PNB) to siphon off over Rs 7,000 crore, they said.

Soon after the scam broke in 2018, Parab was one of the executives who went missing along with Modi's family members and his uncle Mehul Choksi.

The latter found refuge in Antigua and Barbuda, a Carribbean island country, they said.

India had issued an Interpol Red Notice against Parab to track him and bring him back, they said.

India received information that Parab, a crucial link related to LoUs, was kept in illegal confinement by Modi's men.

He was taken from Dubai to Egypt, and India had expressed concerns for his safety, they said.

After a long diplomatic and legal process, the CBI managed to secure "administrative extradition" or deportation of Parab, who could spill the beans on the country's biggest banking scam allegedly perpetrated by Modi and Choksi with a combined loss of Rs 13,000 crore, they said.

The duo is wanted for allegedly siphoning off Rs 13,500 crore of public money from the state-run PNB, using the Letters of Undertaking.

While Modi is in a London prison after repeated denial of bail and is contesting extradition to India, Choksi had taken the citizenship of Antigua and Barbuda in 2017 using the Citizenship by Investment programme even before fleeing India in the first week of January 2018.

The scam came to light subsequently.

The CBI has charged a PNB official Gokulnath Shetty, along with others, with allegedly helping Modi and Choksi to perpetrate the scam by issuing LOUs to their firms, based on which they took loans from banks abroad.

The investigations revealed that messages for fraudulent LoUs were sent to overseas banks by misusing Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunications (SWIFT), an international messaging system for banking, and without making their subsequent entries in PNB's internal software ‘Finacle', thus bypassing any scrutiny of such funds in the bank, they said.

An LoU is a guarantee given by an issuing bank to Indian banks having branches abroad to grant a short-term credit to the applicant.

In case of default, the bank issuing the LoU has to pay the liability to the credit-giving bank along with accruing interest.

The companies of Modi and Choksi took loans from banks abroad on the basis of these LoUs but did not repay them, thus transferring the liability on PNB.

It is alleged that senior officials of the PNB, including the then CEO and MD, did not implement the circulars and caution notices issued by the Reserve Bank of India regarding safeguarding of the SWIFT operation and misrepresented the factual position to the apex bank.

Reconciliation of the Core Banking Solutions (CBS) and SWIFT messages was not done despite repeated RBI circulars, caution notices and questionnaires, the CBI has alleged.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Subhash Shankar Parab nirav modi PNB Scam Firestar Diamond
India Matters
IN KERALA: Students writing exam with the help of their mobile flashlights at the prestigious Maharajas College in Ernakulam on Monday, April 11, 2022.
Students write exam using mobile flashlights at govt-run Maharajas College in Kerala
Sheena involved in making firecrackers. 
In a first, woman gets a crack at Thrissur Pooram fireworks display
Last year, 2.25 lakh people had visited the garden before it was closed due to the second wave of Covid-19 outbreak. (Photo | Zahoor Punjabi/EPS)
The bloom is back, record 3.1 lakh tourists visit Srinagar’s Tulip Garden in 19 days
Varalakshmi
Bengaluru woman clubs sleeping husband to death

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp