MP: Student creates fake Insta accounts to send obscene photographs to teacher

Published: 12th April 2022 06:25 PM

By PTI

INDORE: An offence has been registered against a 16-year-old boy in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district for allegedly creating fake Instagram accounts to send obscene materials to his teacher and mentally harassing her by threatening to morph her photographs and circulating them, police said on Tuesday.

According to the complaint lodged by a 28-year-old teacher in Sanwer town, some unidentified person was sending her obscene materials from different Instagram accounts and threatening to doctor her photographs and circulating them on social media, said Jitendra Singh, Superintendent of Police, Indore unit of Cyber Squad.

Some morphed objectionable pictures using the complainant's face were also sent to her on Instagram, he said.

During the investigation, the police's cyber squad found that a Class 9 student from the complainant's school had committed these acts, Singh said. On interrogation, the boy confessed and informed that he had a crush on the teacher, the official said.

The boy created 10 fake accounts on social media to send her pictures after the teacher kept blocking the account one after another, he said, adding that the minor also sent objectionable material about the teacher to one of her friends on social media.

The boy was counselled and the smartphone and SIM used in the crime were seized in the presence of his father and other witnesses, he said.

Shocked and embarrassed by the incident, the boy's father informed the police that he had bought his son a smartphone during the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020 so that he could attend online classes, the official said. The legal formalities of this case will be completed in the juvenile court, he added.

Madhya Pradesh Indore
