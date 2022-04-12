STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SC directs FTII to allow candidates suffering from colour blindness to pursue courses on film making

A bench of Justices S K Kaul and M M Sundresh said no discrimination be made on the basis of colour blindness for getting admission in the institute.

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Pune-based Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) to allow candidates suffering from colour blindness to pursue all courses on film making and editing, saying there was a need to adopt a more inclusive and progressive approach in the matter.

A bench of Justices S K Kaul and M M Sundresh said no discrimination be made on the basis of colour blindness for getting admission in the institute.

The top court said that film making and editing are a form of art and the institute should adopt a more inclusive and progressive approach in the matter.

The order came on an appeal filed by Patna resident Ashutosh Kumar challenging the order of the Bombay High Court which rejected his plea seeking admission in three-year post graduate diploma course in film editing at FTII.

The apex court had earlier formed a committee of experts on the issue The top court noted that as per the committee that individuals with colour blindness should be able to enrol for all courses at FTII.

"Reasons being film and TV creations are collaborating art forms. Restricting may stifle creative talent, development of art. Any limitation can be overcome by help. Not for FTII to determine candidates future occupational prospects. Job of an editor, not mechanical, must creatively work with story, dialogue, music and performances and even rewrite the film," the bench said.

Kumar was also short listed for the course but his candidature was rejected after he was found to be colour blind during the medical examination.

The authorities cited FTII rules which state that colour blind candidates are not fit for admission in a few courses, including film editing.

Kumar had moved the high court in 2016 against rejection of admission but failed to get a reprieve.

The high court had noted that the FTII has set up an admission committee of experts from various fields to review the admission criteria and carved out six out of 12 courses at FTII in which colour blind candidates are not found suitable.

