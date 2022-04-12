STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Spicejet-Maran dispute: `No settlement could be reached,' domestic carrier tells SC 

The controversy between the current and former promoters of Spicejet dates back to 2015 when Maran and KAL Airways transferred their 58.46% stake in SpiceJet to Ajay Singh for a token amount of Rs 2.

Published: 12th April 2022 06:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2022 07:10 PM   |  A+A-

SpiceJet

SpiceJet flight (Photo | PTI)

By Prathma Sharma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court of India on Tuesday adjourned the hearing on the share transfer dispute between domestic carrier Spicejet and Kalanithi Maran, media baron & former promoter of Spicejet. Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi appearing for Spicejet said nothing came out of the long meetings.

“We tried. We had long meetings but unfortunately, I am told it is not possible to accept the offer. Please keep it next week for arguments.” he said.
 
“We had apprehension about the interest. If something can be worked out then we are open.” Counsel for Maran said.

The bench reiterated that something has to be done about the interest.

The matter would now be heard next week.

Last week, The Supreme court had urged them to consider settling their share transfer dispute. The Top Court’s remark came after Rs 600 crore offered by SpiceJet was not accepted by Maran as he is seeking interest on this amount which is around Rs 300 crore.

ALSO READ | Supreme Court urges SpiceJet, Maran to settle dispute

The controversy between the current and former promoters of the struggling airline dates back to 2015 when Maran and KAL Airways had transferred their 58.46% stake in SpiceJet to Ajay Singh for a token amount of Rs 2.

Under the agreement, KAL Airways and Maran were to receive redeemable warrants and preference shares in return for the `679 crore which they spent on SpiceJet. Since then, the case has moved to the High Court, arbitration tribunal and now to the Supreme Court.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supreme Court SpiceJet Kalanithi Maran Mukul Rohatgi
India Matters
IN KERALA: Students writing exam with the help of their mobile flashlights at the prestigious Maharajas College in Ernakulam on Monday, April 11, 2022.
Students write exam using mobile flashlights at govt-run Maharajas College in Kerala
Sheena involved in making firecrackers. 
In a first, woman gets a crack at Thrissur Pooram fireworks display
Last year, 2.25 lakh people had visited the garden before it was closed due to the second wave of Covid-19 outbreak. (Photo | Zahoor Punjabi/EPS)
The bloom is back, record 3.1 lakh tourists visit Srinagar’s Tulip Garden in 19 days
Varalakshmi
Bengaluru woman clubs sleeping husband to death

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp