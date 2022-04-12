Union Health Minister Mandaviya directs officials to boost monitoring, surveillance of XE variant

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In the wake of Omicron’s sub-variant XE detected in India, the Union Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday directed officials to boost ongoing monitoring and surveillance of new variants and cases.

The minister chaired a review meeting with key experts and officials on the new XE variant, which is 10 percent more transmissible. He also directed officials to constantly review the availability of essential drugs and medicines required for Covid treatment.

Mandaviya also emphasized that the ongoing vaccination drive must be carried out at full pace, and all eligible should be vaccinated. In a tweet, the minister said he had a meeting with experts on the new XE variant.

In his tweet in Hindi, he said the meeting review was also done on the Covid-19 cases and the emergence of new variants. He said directions were also given to strengthen the monitoring and surveillance system further.

The Omicron XE variant – a combination of BA.1 and BA.2 strains of Omicron - was reported in Maharashtra after Mumbai health officials on April 6 claimed that a 50-year-old South African costume designer, who was double vaccinated, was the first XE tested positive person in the country. However, within hours the central government denied the report.

On April 9, the Gujarat health authorities said the first case of Omicron’s sub-variant XE was detected after a man from Mumbai tested positive for Covid-19 during his visit to Vadodara. This time, however, there was no denial from the union health ministry.

The current variant has generated public concern worldwide and in India, which has just lifted all Covid-related restrictions, with many states making it not mandatory to wear masks.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has signaled its potential for increased infectivity. However, the global health body has said that this finding requires further confirmation. Recombinant mutations emerge when multiple variants of Covid infect a patient.

Top virologist Dr. Gagandeep Kang has said that the recombinant is not behaving like a significant threat.

“Don't worry about XE. Why are we getting obsessed with XE? Variants will keep on coming. This (XE) is not behaving currently like a significant threat. So calm down," she said.