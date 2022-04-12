STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
VHP's Sadhvi Saraswati asks Hindu youth to carry swords, cites atrocities on Kashmiri Pandits

Addressing a rally in north Maharashtra's Dhule city, some 340 km from Pune, on Sunday on the occasion of Ram Navami, she said that possessing weapons was the 'aan, baan, aur shaan' of Hindus.

Sadhvi Saraswati (Photo | Facebook)

By PTI

PUNE: Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Sadhvi Saraswati has urged Hindu youth to carry swords to avoid situations like the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley due to atrocities committed by Pakistan-backed terrorists, depicted in 'The Kashmir Files'.

Addressing a rally in north Maharashtra's Dhule city, some 340 km from Pune, on Sunday on the occasion of Ram Navami, she said that possessing weapons was the "aan, baan, aur shaan (pride and honour)" of Hindus.

Speaking about the displacement of Kashmiri Pandits, Sadhvi Saraswati said, "Are we waiting for the day when we will also be ousted from our houses. That time questions will be asked, why Hindus, Brahmins why did not you pick up the sword, why didn't you fight the war, why didn't you fight for your rights."

"I urge you to pick up swords. If you can buy mobile phones and laptops worth Rs 1 lakh, also buy and carry a sword worth Rs 1,000. Possessing weapons is aan, baan aur shaan of Hindus," she added.

