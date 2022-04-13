STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Gujarat: Tension prevails as rioters attack houses with petrol bombs

Peace continues to elude Himmat Nagar in Gujarat following the communal riots which 
began during the Ram Navami processions on Sunday.

Published: 13th April 2022 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2022 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

Security personnel near a charred vehicle following a communal clash in Gujarat’s Himmatnagar. (Photo | PTI)

By Dilip Singh Kshatriya
Express News Service

AHMEDABAD:  Peace continues to elude Himmat Nagar in Gujarat following the communal riots which 
began during the Ram Navami processions on Sunday. Despite prohibitory orders being in place, Vanjarawas locality of Himmat Nagar reported a fresh spurt of violence on Monday night after rioters belonging to one community attacked the houses of other community. Besides Himmat Nagar, two more districts — Khambhat and Dwarka — in the state had reported riots on Sunday. 

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel convened a special meeting at his official residence in Gandhinagar on Tuesday night to take stock of the situation. The meeting would be attended by Home minister Harsh Sanghvi, chief secretary, home secretary and the DGP. 

Vanjarawas residents alleged that rioters ransacked and looted several houses on Monday night, despite the police ordering the people to not venture out. Earlier, the police had appealed to the members of both communities to maintain peace and even organised ‘peace committee’ meetings. It is reported that despite all the measures, the rioters threw stones and petrol bombs at the houses of a particular community, forcing a dozen families to flee. 

Sabarkantha police superintendent Vishal Vaghela confirmed the incident. “We received information regarding stone-throwing on Monday night and immediately reached the spot. We had to fire tear gas to bring the situation under control and disperse the mob. We have detained 10 people,” the police officer said.

An elderly couple who fled the locality said a mob of around 500 men surrounded their colony and started hurling stones and petrol bombs at their house. “We survived because the roof of our house was strong. We are scared to go back there and moving to a safer place,” they said, not wanting to reveal their names. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gujarat Ram Navami Himmatnagar Khambat Dwarka
India Matters
Back to the present, almost 13 years after his disappearance, Musahar stepped into his home again on Tuesday, much to the disbelief of everyone in Buxar’s Khilafatpur village.
Mother’s belief comes true, man back home after 12 years in Karachi jail
Wards that resemble prison cells are where patients are housed in Government Mental Health Centre at Oolampara in Thiruvananthapuram
At this old Kerala mental hospital, patients live like prisoners, in filth
Damaged e-toilets inside Biju Patnaik park in Bhubaneswar | Express
E-toilets in Bhubaneswar worth crores rot in open
Villagers of Manaveli-Punathikari, Thanneermukkom, removing silt from a brook to prevent waterlogging | Express
Residents show way to save Kerala's Kuttanad from flooding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp