Guwahati Diary

The votes of the BPF MLAs were crucial for the BJP-led coalition. Now, the BPF is hoping that it will be rewarded with ministerial berths for doing the favour to the BJP. 

Published: 13th April 2022 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2022 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

Kaziranga National Park

Kaziranga National Park. (Photo | SS Ilakkiya, Express)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

Bodo does a favour to BJP, expects a reward
They say there are no permanent friends or enemies in politics. The BJP has mended fences with the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF), a year after virtually severing ties with the party that is headed by former rebel leader-turned-politician Hagrama Mohilary. Ahead of last year’s Assembly elections, the BJP had ditched the BPF upon finding a new friend in United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL). Recently, elections were held to two Rajya Sabha seats in the state and the BJP and its ally UPPL had won one seat each. The votes of the BPF MLAs were crucial for the BJP-led coalition. Now, the BPF is hoping that it will be rewarded with ministerial berths for doing the favour to the BJP. 

Kaziranga not yet encroachment-free
Freeing Kaziranga National Park from encroachment was one of the key poll promises of the BJP in 2016 when it was trying to make inroads into Assam and the Northeast. But after grabbing power, the party was found to be selective in its drive against encroachment. It had evicted many poor families but did not touch the properties of the rich and influential people. In 2019, the Supreme Court had banned all new constructions on the animal corridors. It had also ordered the removal of existing structures. Despite the court’s order, the authorities did not remove the structures. The BJP-led government, however, managed to protect the rhinos from poachers as promised. 

Man buys scooty in coins, dream gets fulfilled
Small is beautiful. Small could be big too. The executives at a two-wheeler showroom on the outskirts of Guwahati were surprised the other day when Upen Roy, a city resident, visited them with a bundle of coins to fulfil a long-cherished dream. It was in 2014 that Roy had started saving in coins to buy a two-wheeler. Recently, he discovered he amassed Rs 1.5 lakh in coins. He spent a little over Rs 92,000 to buy a scooty. The bank that the showroom contacted refused to accept the payment in coins. But the manager rescued the man from the situation by getting the coins exchanged with currency notes by approaching his friends, employees and acquaintances. 

Prasanta Mazumdar
Our correspondent in Guwahati prasantamazumdar@newindianexpress.com

